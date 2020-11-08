Report: Packers attempted to trade for Giants DL Dalvin Tomlinson at deadline
Texans wide receiver Will Fuller wasn’t the only target of the Packers at the trade deadline. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, GM Brian Gutekunst and the Packers attempted to trade for Giants defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson but were unsuccessful before Tuesday’s deadline. Through eight weeks, Tomlinson ranks as the 15th best defensive lineman in terms of overall grade at Pro Football Focus. He has 13 total pressures and 20 “stops,” or a tackle constituting a failure for the offense, over 351 snaps