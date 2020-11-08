Report: Packers attempted to trade for Giants DL Dalvin Tomlinson at deadline

#Packers made a run at #Texans WR Will Fuller this week, but that wasn’t the only standout they offered a mid-round pick for. Source said they attempted to trade for #Giants DT Dalvin Tomlinson, tho NYG resisted dealing the captain even though he’s in the final year of his deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2020





Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller wasn’t the only target of the Green Bay Packers at the trade deadline.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, GM Brian Gutekunst and the Packers attempted to trade for New York Giants defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson but were unsuccessful before Tuesday’s deadline.

Rapoport said the Giants “resisted” dealing Tomlinson, a second-round pick in 2017 and defensive captain who is playing the 2020 season on the final year of his rookie deal.

The Packers couldn’t complete a deal for Fuller or Tomlinson.

While Fuller would have provided the Packers with another playmaker in the passing game, Tomlinson could have really upgraded the defensive line alongside Kenny Clark.

Through eight weeks, Tomlinson ranks as the 15th best defensive lineman in terms of overall grade at Pro Football Focus. He has 13 total pressures and 20 “stops,” or a tackle constituting a failure for the offense, over 351 snaps.

Tomlinson has been one of the most consistent defensive linemen in football since entering the NFL. He has produced a season grade of at least 75.0 in all four seasons, with especially good grades against the run.

Related

Report: Big gap between Packers, Texans within failed trade for Will Fuller Trade deadline arrives without Packers, Texans making deal for Will Fuller

List