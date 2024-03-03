Report: Packers aren't likely to re-sign AJ Dillon

The Packers will release running back Aaron Jones, if they can't get him to agree to a more palatable contract. The team's other top tailback, AJ Dillon, is due to become a free agent.

The Packers reportedly aren't likely to bring him back.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel included that assertion in his story regarding the team's effort to negotiate a better deal with Jones.

While not a shock, it wasn't supposed to happen like that. Not after the Packers devoted a 2020 second-round pick to securing Dillon. The six-foot, 247-pound thumper never quite developed the kind of consistency and impact that the Packers had envisioned.

Dillon's best year came in 2021, when he rushed for 803 yards and added 313 receiving yards. Last year, he gained 613 yards on 178 carries. That works out to an average of 3.4 yards per attempt. He caught 22 passes for 223 yards.

If both Jones and Dillon become former Packers, Green Bay will need to add some help — in free agency or the draft. Given the prevalence of competent, entry-level running backs (coupled with Green Bay's habit of drafting and developing talent), it's safe to assume they'll be in the market for a tailback or two in late April.

Especially if Dillon isn't re-signed and Jones isn't retained.