Report: Packers approached QB Aaron Rodgers about contract restructure in January

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zach Kruse
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Green Bay Packers have been working with quarterback Aaron Rodgers on restructuring or extending his contract to free up cap space for over a month.

According to Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal, the Packers initially approached Rodgers about altering his deal as early as late January, around the time of the team’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game.

On Tuesday, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst confirmed he’s spoken with several veteran players about restructuring contracts to “find solutions to this cap issue,” although he didn’t reveal if Rodgers was one of the players approached.

The Packers are around $12 million over the projected salary cap floor of $180 million. They must be under by the start of the new league year later this month.

Rodgers’ deal has the ability to create the most immediate cap space, although it’s a multi-faceted decision. His contract includes a base salary of $14.7 million and a roster bonus of $6.8 million in 2021. The Packers could turn some, most or all of both figures into a signing bonus, allowing the team to prorate the money over the final three years of his contract – creating a sizable chunk of cap space in 2021 but pushing a substantial amount of money into future years.

The Packers could also extend Rodgers’ current deal, which would likely ease the cap hits in future years while also providing some short-term relief.

Converting money in Rodgers’ deal into a signing bonus is the easiest way for the Packers to clear space without cutting a player. The conversion would also give Rodgers a much stronger financial base with the team over multiple years into the future, likely providing the commitment to him he’s reportedly desired since his MVP season in 2020 came to an end in late January.

Then again, pushing money into the future puts a strain on future caps – keep in mind, the Packers are not in a better position in 2022 or 2023, based on money already tied up into active contracts – and giving Rodgers more guaranteed money would severely complicate any future transition to 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love, if there ever is a transition.

Rodgers’ cap number is already at nearly $40 million in 2022. Lowering his $37.2 million hit in 2021 has obvious benefits but would also inflate his cap hit well over $40 million in 2022.

Rodgers’ contract has always looked like a fork in the road for the franchise. Do the Packers want to alter his deal, either by restructure or extension, and create the money necessary to be active in building the roster this offseason? Or will they leave Rodgers’ deal alone, using other avenues to clear cap space and ensuring the team has a clear path to Love in the future?

It’s a complicated issue, but a restructured deal for Rodgers would be the clearest sign yet that the Packers are committed to doing everything possible to win in 2021 and committed to Rodgers for more than just next season.

List

All the financial puzzle pieces the Packers are attempting to put together this offseason

Recommended Stories

  • Former Jets QB Mark Sanchez wants Sam Darnold out of New York: 'It’s not fair to the kid'

    Mark Sanchez said he'd like to see Sam Darnold get out of New York.

  • Identifying Green Bay Packers top 4 needs entering free agency

    Breaking down the Packers' biggest needs entering free agency.

  • Jalen Ramsey believes Deshaun Watson is done with Texans and he would know

    Jalen Ramsey and Deshaun Watson share a connection.

  • Sir Nick Faldo suggests Rickie Fowler spends too much time 'shooting commercials'

    Sir Nick Faldo has tried to “motivate” Rickie Fowler into staging a late qualification bid for next month’s Masters by suggesting the struggling American spends too much time "shooting commercials”. Fowler has dropped to 65 in the world and needs either to win or work his way back into the top 50 over the next four weeks. Otherwise, the extremely popular Ryder Cup star is in danger of missing his first Augusta major in 12 years. Faldo inevitably came under fire from some Fowler admirers, but the six-time major winner had every right to attempt to fire up the former world No 4 - who has three major runners-up on his CV and was still in the top 10 as recently as May, 2019 - after his admission in an interview that there are between 25 to 30 corporate days on his schedule each year. Retweeting the Golf Digest article, Faldo tweeted: “Good news is if he misses the Masters he can shoot another six commercials that week!” Cue outrage, with the Englihsman being accused, among other things, of “a cheap shot”. Quite rightly, Faldo - who is perhaps the best known analyst currently operating in the US with his CBS contract - stood his ground, explaining that he was a “fan” of Fowler’s and saying “it’s my weird way of motivating him”, before referring to quotes three years ago, in which former coach Butch Harmon spelt it out in blunt fashion. “We had a big conversation at the end of the year last year, and Rickie didn’t like it,” Harmon told Sky Sports, “I said, ‘You gotta decide are you going to be a Kardashian or are you going to be a golf pro? You’re the king of social media, you’re all over these Snapchhats and all these things’. I wasn’t trying to be mean. I was just trying to give him a comparison he could relate to.’”

  • John Johnson has free agency on his mind, appears poised to test the market

    John Johnson seems unlikely to return to the Rams as he seeks a long-term extension that LA might not be able to afford.

  • Popeyes plans to make its sandwiches even better—here’s how

    Few restaurant chains ever achieve the sort of meteoric growth that Popeyes has enjoyed these last two years. We could reiterate the reasons for that success, but you already know the answer is “chicken sandwiches.” (Will fish sandwiches soon be part of the winning formula, too? Time will tell.) But in addition to tweaking its menu offerings, Popeyes plans to improve its food in other ways heading into the 2020s. A press release this week detailed the chain’s plans for further change.

  • Report: Bears, Ryan Pace look to create cap space by restructuring deals

    This has become one of Ryan Pace's favorite offseason moves.

  • Tennessee employed Kevin Steele for 51 days after signing him to a $900K contract

    Steele joined UT as a defensive assistant in January. He officially won't be a part of the Vols' coaching staff going forward.

  • Holiday hits baseline jumper to lift Bucks past Grizzlies

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) With seconds remaining, no timeouts and down a point, the Milwaukee Bucks knew they had to push the pace. Jrue Holiday took care of the rest. Holiday's 11-foot baseline jumper with two seconds remaining gave the Bucks a 112-111 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night in a game where the teams exchanged leads five times in the final minute.

  • Michael Brown's Father and Ferguson Activists Request $20 Million From Black Lives Matter for Organizing Efforts

    The request comes after a report was released on BLM receiving over $90 million in donations in 2020. Brown wants the funds to pay for organizing efforts.

  • Car and van plow into NYC dining structure, injuring 7

    A van collided with a car, smashing an outdoor dining structure before going onto the sidewalk in New York City, the police said.

  • Cubs' Joc Pederson: Representing Kobe Bryant with No. 24 'no brainer'

    "Because of Kobe, it was a no brainer for me to wear 24," Joc Pederson said.

  • Steelers, Roethlisberger agree to new deal for 2021 season

    Ben Roethlisberger is returning for an 18th season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and is taking a pay cut to do it. Financial details were not immediately available, though the Steelers made no secret of the need for Roethlisberger to take a pay cut to ease some of the burden of his NFL-high $41.25-million salary-cap hit scheduled for 2021. NFL Network, citing anonymous sources, said Roethlisberger's new deal will essentially pay him $14 million this season and adds four voidable years to spread out the dead money.

  • 5 Texas Rangers spring observations. First up is Josh Jung, already one of their best

    It would take a disaster at third base for the Texas Tech product to make the Opening Day roster, but he will be in the majors in 2021.

  • Here’s who NFL.com thinks the Bears should draft to win now

    NFL.com's Cynthia Frelund had an interesting pick for the Chicago Bears in her first 2021 NFL Mock Draft.

  • California crash victims suspected of being smuggled across U.S.-Mexico border

    The 13 people killed in a Southern California highway crash were part of a group of nearly four dozen migrants suspected of slipping through a hole cut by human smugglers through a steel fence along the U.S.-Mexico border, federal officials said on Wednesday. Besides the dead and injured among 25 people crammed into the sport utility vehicle that collided on Tuesday with a tractor-trailer, 19 others were found huddled near a second SUV that caught fire in the same area just north of the border, the officials said. The 19 were detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents, CBP spokesman Macario Mora said.

  • Impeachment? Vindication? What comes next in Cuomo probe

    New York’s attorney general has promised a thorough investigation of allegations that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed at least two women. New York has an impeachment court, last used in 1913, but there are other options, like a public censure, or just letting the matter play out in the court of public opinion. Attorney General Letitia James said her office will hire a private law firm to investigate Cuomo's conduct and issue a public report.

  • Amanda Nunes reigns in a league of her own as UFC's only dual champion

    Doubting Nunes at this point is as foolhardy as doubting Tom Brady in the Super Bowl or Stephen Curry at the free-throw line.

  • Hawks fire Lloyd Pierce, name Nate McMillan as interim head coach

    The Hawks reportedly hope that assistant coach and Pierce ally Nate McMillan will take on the interim role.

  • 2 teams discuss Frank Ntilikina's value to Knicks ahead of trade deadline

    SNY spoke to two teams who watched Frank Ntilikina for parts of the past five games to gauge their thoughts on his play and value to New York – or other teams.