Report: Packers' Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley break up

Report: Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley break up originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Looks like Aaron Rodgers will miss out on two rings this year. Not long after being bounced out of the postseason by the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round, TMZ reports that Rodgers and his fiancée Shailene Woodley have called it quits.

Woodley was conspicuously absent at the NFL Honors ceremony last week, when Rodgers won NFL MVP. The Packers QB and Hollywood star confirmed their engagement in February of last year, just a few months after Rodgers broke up with another celebrity girlfriend, Danica Patrick.

Per the TMZ report, “Rodgers was getting ‘cold feet’ and prioritized his football career.”

That could be an indication Rodgers isn’t seriously considering retirement just yet.

Many have speculated whether Rodgers will return to the Packers, demand a trade elsewhere, or decide to call it a career. Adam Schefter previously reported that the Packers plan to go “all-in” to convince Rodgers to continue his career in Green Bay.

Rodgers is currently under contract for one more season with the Packers.

