Report: Packers, Aaron Rodgers know trade is ‘very real scenario’ this offseason

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday morning that the Green Bay Packers trading away quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a “real possibility” and both the team and player understand the relationship could be coming to an end via trade this offseason.

Schefter’s report came on ESPN’s “Postseason NFL Countdown” program.

From Schefter: “This will be the third straight offseason in which Aaron Rodgers’ future is the subject of much speculation. But make no mistake, both sides are fully aware that a trade is a very real scenario this offseason for Aaron Rodgers. The Packers are expected to move on from certain players, which Aaron Rodgers probably will not like. The issue here would be the $110 million left on his contract, and which team could afford it. But there is a real possibility that at some point this offseason Aaron Rodgers is going to be traded.”

Last June, Rodgers – after signing a record-breaking contract – said he would “definitely” retire with the Packers. Just this week, Rodgers – after finishing a disappointing 8-9 season – re-opened the door to playing elsewhere in 2023.

Rodgers turns 40 years old in December and is coming off one of his worst statistical seasons as the Packers starting quarterback. Behind him, 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love will be entering his fourth season, and the team believes he’s ready to play right now.

A trade would become possible if Rodgers wants to play in 2023 and doesn’t believe he can win a title or play at a high level with the Packers, or the team decides to move on from the future Hall of Famer and transition to Love, who played well in sporadic opportunities during the 2022 season.

All three options for Rodgers appear to be on the table as real possibilities: retirement, returning to the Packers or playing elsewhere.

Rodgers Watch continues.

