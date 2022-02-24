Report: Packers' Aaron Rodgers decision coming soon

Report: Aaron Rodgers decision coming soon originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The end to the Aaron Rodgers saga could be coming soon. According to Dianna Russini, the star quarterback will tell the Packers what he’s decided to do with his future, soon.

Aaron Rodgers will be informing the Packers of his decision soon, per league sources. Iâ€™m told there are multiple teams with offers on the table but of course, nothing can happen until the Green Bay Packers allow a trade. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) February 24, 2022

Teams that have been linked to a Rodgers trade, whether through reports, rumors, or pure speculation, have included the Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Of course, Rodgers could decide to stay and play out the last year of his contract in Green Bay. The Packers have been working diligently to get under the salary cap, and still have a lot of work to do. But GM Brian Gutekunst said on Wednesday that he’s “very confident” the team will find a way to get under the cap with enough space to include both Rodgers and Davante Adams.

Finally, Rodgers could have come out of his recent cleanse feeling so grateful that he decides to call it a career and retire. This might be the worst case scenario for the Packers, as they would lose their elite QB, and not get any compensation for him like they would in a trade.

Rodgers’ decision also has major ramifications for the rest of the team. Gutekunst made it clear that Rodgers’ future will impact how they approach roster decisions in 2022.

“Everything around here centers around the quarterback,” Gutekunst said. “That’s just kind of how we do things, so it’s a big piece. It’s a domino that kind of has to fall before we go down other avenues.”

That includes how the team moves forward with Adams.

Could the Packers be on the precipice of a full-on rebuild? For now it’s too early to tell. But stay tuned.