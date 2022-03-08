Report: Packers, Aaron Rodgers agree to four-year deal

Well, it was fun while it lasted. Even if it never got started.

For all his huffing and puffing, Aaron Rodgers didn’t blow Green Bay’s house down.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Packers and Rodgers have agreed to terms on a four-year, $200 million deal. It makes him the highest paid player in league history. He’ll get $153 million guaranteed, and it will reduce his cap number of $46.66 million.

As usual, the devil will reside in the details of the deal. How much is fully guaranteed at signing? Is it a two-year commitment? Three years? Four? We’ll know once the deal is available to be scrutinized.

Regardless, it ends the drama regarding Rodgers’s destination. For all the bluster about wanting out, he’s staying put.

