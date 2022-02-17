Report: Pacers to waive Tristan Thompson, to sign with Bulls

It sounds like the Chicago Bulls will have a new reserve big man in uniform following the All-Star break.

Following the Indiana Pacers 113-108 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, head coach Rick Carlisle announced that the team will be waiving Tristan Thompson on Thursday, and he has an idea where the big man will end up.

“He’ll be joining a contending team in the East. A little bit North…starts with a ‘C’ and ends with an ‘O’,” Carlisle said.

Rick Carlisle on Tristan Thompson playing his final game with the Indiana Pacers: pic.twitter.com/RWjdUaYQTj — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) February 17, 2022

Sure sounds like Thompson is Windy City bound to join the Bulls. Thompson will likely become the backup center behind Nikola Vucevic to add some size and significant playoff experience.

To be able to sign Thompson, the Bulls will need to create a roster spot. Per K.C. Johnson of NBCS Chicago, the likely candidate to be waived is Alfonzo McKinnie.

In 33 games this season, Thompson is averaging 6.0 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

