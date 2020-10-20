Report: Pacers hire Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren as franchise's next head coach

In a surprise move, the Indiana Pacers have hired Toronto Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren as their next head coach, replacing the recently fired Nate McMillan, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Bjorkgren joined Toronto’s scouting department in 2017 and was promoted to assistant coach when Nick Nurse assumed head-coaching duties the following season. The 45-year-old was part of a staff that led the Raptors to the 2019 NBA championship and a second seed in the Eastern Conference this season. Bjorkgren previously worked under Nurse as an assistant with the G League’s Iowa Energy from 2007-11.

In between, Bjorkgren spent four seasons as head coach of three G League franchises in four different cities, before working as a Phoenix Suns assistant under Jeff Hornacek and Earl Watson from 2015-17.

Bjorkgren has big shoes to fill. McMillan led the Pacers to the playoffs in each of his four seasons at the helm. He finished no worse than sixth in Coach of the Year voting the past three years, developing Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis into All-Stars. After pushing LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in a 2018 first-round exit, McMillan’s underdog Pacers were swept from the opening round each of the last two years, largely attributed to serious injuries suffered by Oladipo and Sabonis.

