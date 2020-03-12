Report: Pac-12 to suspend unofficial, official recruit visits

Just hours after the Oregon Ducks football program canceled its football practice and scrimmage Saturday in Hillsboro, the Pac-12 Conference has put a stop to recruiting visits due to COVID-19.

Per Oregonian recruiting reporter, Andrew Nemic, the Pac-12 will be banning all unofficial and official visits for recruits for an unknown amount of time. Nemic noted all current student-athletes on campuses may complete visits as scheduled.

Source: Effective immediately, Pac-12 Conference is shutting down all unofficial/official visits for recruits for undetermined length of time. Programs have been informed. Formal announcement coming soon and could provide more details on timeline. — Andrew Nemec (@AndrewNemec) March 12, 2020

Oregon coach Mario Cristobal likely favors the conference's suspension of visits. He made it clear Thursday that keeping his players safe was of the utmost priority.

We'll make sure and get with the administration, gather all the information necessary to take the next steps necessary to ensure that our student athletes are taken care of. And that their health..is at the forefront of our decisions so that's what I'll like to do.

The recruiting calendar is currently in a quiet period, meaning coaches cannot travel to recruit, but they are allowed to host recruits for visits. Many high-profile visitors typically attend practices or/and the spring game. With this ban, those visits will be postponed.

The Pac-12 Conference also made a move to cancel its annual postseason tournament in light of the coronavirus outbreak. Oregon and Oregon State were set to play in Thursday's quarterfinals, before the conference tournament came to an abrupt halt.

