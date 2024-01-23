REPORT: All-Pac-12 edge rusher B.J. Green to visit Colorado

Arizona State transfer edge rusher B.J. Green is expected to visit Colorado at some point this week, according to a Tuesday report from On3 Sports.

The 6-foot-1, 270-pound defender gave his transfer commitment to Washington last month, but he has since reopened his recruitment with former Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer now at Alabama. Ole Miss recently hosted Green, however, and the Rebels received a crystal ball projection to land the four-star transfer, per 247Sports.

In 2021, Green totaled five sacks for the Sun Devils as a freshman walk-on before earning a scholarship the following May. This past season, he finished with 39 total tackles, 11.5 TFLs, six sacks and 11 QB hits while being named All-Pac-12 Second-Team.

Surprisingly, Green’s first football coach as a youth player in Atlanta was Deion Sanders. Now several years later, Coach Prime is recruiting Green to join his Big 12-bound Buffaloes.

INTERESTING: Coach Prime was BJ Green’s first Head Coach in Atlanta. Coach Prime told him he would eventually play Defensive instead of being a RB. @bjgreenII This might be a lock👀🔒 #SkoBuffs #TieYoCleats #WeComing pic.twitter.com/69I07y0tTJ — SAMTI🦬🐦‍⬛ (@LJSZN) January 23, 2024

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire