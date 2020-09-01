Report: Pac-12 & Big Ten still want to play 2021 Rose Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

While the Oregon Ducks will not be in the running for the College Football Playoff this season, the dream of winning back-to-back Rose Bowls persists.

Ross Delelnger of Sports Illustrated reports that the Big Ten and Pac-12 are hoping to play a shortened, conference-only season beginning in January. Then, the Big Ten Champion and Pac-12 Champion will meet in the 2021 Rose Bowl.

The Big Ten was the first Power-5 conference to shift to an all-conference schedule in July and the Pac-12 followed suit shortly thereafter. Then in August, both conferences announced that they would delay football into 2021.

However, there have been discussions among the Big Ten recently about beginning the 2020 college football season the week of Thanksgiving according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

In wake of the Pac-12's decision, Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith said if the conference began college football games in January, the Beavers would begin fall camp in mid-November.

If the Rose Bowl gets played following the conference-only schedules in 2021, perhaps Oregon and Ohio State can meet up this season after all. The No. 2 Buckeyes were going to travel to No. 9 Oregon on September 12, 2020 but the game got canceled when the Big Ten shifted to only playing conference games.

Now, both teams are the favorites in their respective conferences and the Rose Bowl would be a great place to settle it on the field if it works out.