Pac-12 to allow non-conference CFB games but only if no other option originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Pac-12 was one of the original Power-5 conferences to switch to a conference-only college football schedule this season, but now that restriction has loosened.

Jon Wilner of the Mercury News reported the Pac-12 has agreed to lift the ban on non-conference games for the remainder of the college football season but with some limitations.

[Listen to the latest Talkin’ Ducks Podcast with host Jordan Kent]

The Pac-12 later made it official in a news release.

The Pac-12 announced today that its CEO Group has approved the flexibility for Pac-12 universities to schedule non-conference football game opponents subject to certain parameters: pic.twitter.com/gxonX0ZJO0 — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) November 19, 2020

A non-conference game can only be played if by the end of Thursday prior to the game, no other Pac-12 team is eligible to play the team waiting for an opponent. Additionally, all Pac-12 health and safety standards must be adhered to by the opponent and the game has to be played with the Pac-12 team being the home team.

Therefor, non-conference games won't be finalized until likely two days before kickoff and the opponent has to travel while adhering to a new COVID-19 protocol.

In other words, it's possible but not probable.

In fact Colorado, who has already lost its Week 3 game against ASU, has decided to not pursue a non-conference opponent this week despite now being eligible to.

Story continues

Colorado announced it will not play a non-conference game this week but could still play a Pac-12 opponent should one come available today. — Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) November 19, 2020

Keep in mind that Colorado State's game against UNLV was postponed so the state rivals are both free this weekend. Even then, the Pac-12 team has decided to sit it out.

But while unlikely, it does open up the possibility of Oregon getting to host a team like BYU to boost its schedule and increase its resume for a playoff push.

Could we see some non-conference matchups now from Pac-12 teams? Maybe, but I'm not getting my hopes up.