Pac-12 to allow non-conference CFB games but only if no other option

The Pac-12 was one of the original Power-5 conferences to switch to a conference-only college football schedule this season, but now that restriction has loosened. 

Jon Wilner of the Mercury News reported the Pac-12 has agreed to lift the ban on non-conference games for the remainder of the college football season but with some limitations. 

The Pac-12 later made it official in a news release.

A non-conference game can only be played if by the end of Thursday prior to the game, no other Pac-12 team is eligible to play the team waiting for an opponent. Additionally, all Pac-12 health and safety standards must be adhered to by the opponent and the game has to be played with the Pac-12 team being the home team. 

Therefor, non-conference games won't be finalized until likely two days before kickoff and the opponent has to travel while adhering to a new COVID-19 protocol. 

In other words, it's possible but not probable.

In fact Colorado, who has already lost its Week 3 game against ASU, has decided to not pursue a non-conference opponent this week despite now being eligible to. 

Keep in mind that Colorado State's game against UNLV was postponed so the state rivals are both free this weekend. Even then, the Pac-12 team has decided to sit it out. 

But while unlikely, it does open up the possibility of Oregon getting to host a team like BYU to boost its schedule and increase its resume for a playoff push.  

Could we see some non-conference matchups now from Pac-12 teams? Maybe, but I'm not getting my hopes up. 

