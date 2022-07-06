REPORT: Pac-12 and ACC in talks for ‘loose partnership’ with a championship game

As first reported by writer John Canzano and confirmed by CBS Sports, the Pac-12 and ACC are in talks to create a loose partnership between the conferences to earn increased media market value with ESPN.

This move is a way for the conferences to battle the expansion of the SEC and Big Ten conferences in the coming years which will include the move of at least USC and UCLA to the Big Ten as well as Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC. The reports have also mentioned that the proposed partnership between the Pac-12 and ACC will likely include a championship game between them in Las Vegas.

The college football landscape has changed a lot over the last few weeks, and it looks like there could be even more moves coming soon as the conferences continue to shake out.