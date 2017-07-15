Report: Pablo Sandoval is interested in reuniting with Giants

FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reports that third baseman Pablo Sandoval may be interested in a reunion with the Giants, according to an unnamed source close to the infielder. It’s not the first time the two have been linked, and Heyman adds that the Giants have expressed some unofficial interest in bringing Sandoval back to San Francisco. The Red Sox designated Sandoval for assignment on Friday and have nine days remaining to facilitate a trade before he passes through waivers. Assuming he gets released after clearing waivers, any team he signs with will only be responsible for the minimum salary requirements, leaving Boston to pick up the rest of his $95 million check.

Sandoval, 30, failed to impress during his three-year stay in Boston. He slashed .245/.292/.366 with the Red Sox in 2015 and sat on the bench for all but three games of the 2016 season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. He returned to the Sox’ lineup in 2017, but batted an underwhelming .212/.269/.354 with four home runs and a .622 OPS through the first half of the season.

Returning to San Francisco could give Sandoval the change of pace he needs for a bounce-back performance, but it also comes with its fair share of controversy. The two sides didn’t part amicably in 2014, when the veteran infielder made some disparaging comments about the team and cited a lack of respect between general manager Brian Sabean and his former agent, Gustavo Vasquez. Sandoval appears to have had a change of heart in the years since his departure, and there’s no doubt the Giants could use another glove in the hot corner, but whether the two can come to an agreement remains to be seen.

