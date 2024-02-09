Report: P.J. Fleck may leave Minnesota for another Big Ten job

The coaching carousel chairs never seem to stop turning in college football. It’s February 9, yet coaches are taking other jobs as if its the middle of bowl season.

The latest changes are significant to Wisconsin and the rest of the Big Ten landscape. First, Ohio State offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien took the Boston College opening. Then, surprisingly, it’s reported that current UCLA head coach Chip Kelly is leaving to take the Ohio State OC job.

This all leaves UCLA without a head coach. With all of the news flying around, Stadium’s Brett McMurphy was quick to say the following:

“Expect Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck among UCLA’s top candidates.”

Fleck made headlines early at Minnesota, peaking with an 11-2 2019 season. Things went south in 2023 as the Gophers went 6-7 and failed yet again to win the Big Ten West.

Minnesota can’t do much better than Fleck given its place in the college football ecosystem, but maybe the veteran head coach is looking for a fresh start.

From a Wisconsin perspective, it would be a hilarious move to see happen. Fleck would remain in the conference and still play the Badgers, but this time do so in Los Angeles — a place it feels he fits in perfectly.

