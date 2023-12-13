Report: Owners to vote today on awarding Los Angeles another Super Bowl

The NFL is two months from deciding a Super Bowl champion for the 2023 season, and owners already are thinking about the Super Bowl for the 2026 season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that owners will vote today to award Super Bowl LXI to Los Angeles. That would end the 2026 season in Feburary 2027 at SoFi Stadium.

There is no reason to believe owners won't approve it.

Super Bowl LVI was held at SoFi Stadium in February 2022, crowning the Rams as Super Bowl champions, and it went off without a hitch.

Los Angeles has hosted the Super Bowl eight times.

The next three Super Bowls are in Las Vegas, New Orleans and Santa Clara, California. Allegiant Stadium will host Super Bowl LVIII in February followed by Caesars Superdome for Super Bowl LIX and Levi's Stadium for Super Bowl LX.