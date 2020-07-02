Report: Over 30 workers on Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium renovation test positive for coronavirus

More workers at Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Al.com, “at least” 35 workers have tested positive for COVID-19. At least 10 workers tested positive for coronavirus in May.

From Al.com:

Caddell Construction Company is the general contractor facing the tight deadline to have the work completed in time for football. The company provided an emailed statement to a series of 10 questions including those about working conditions, why the job site hasn’t been shut down for an extended period and why masks aren’t required on the job site.

“We are committed to the health and safety of our workforce. We continue to meet or exceed the evolving OSHA and CDC guidelines, along with ongoing training and constant safety and health reminders,” Caddell said in its statement. “Temperature checks every morning and hand washing stations throughout the site are standard procedure, as well as strong encouragement to wear masks and practice social distancing. Anyone who exhibits symptoms is sent home immediately.

Earlier Thursday, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne showed off pictures of the construction progress.

Just finished a tour of Bryant-Denny. Here are some pics to update everyone.

1. Student plaza (much larger than pic) & 2 new east elevators.

2. Matt Self & Finus

3. New press box

4. New ADA seating on East side. pic.twitter.com/mU6k3JetpZ — Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) July 2, 2020

Alabama has been pushing to have its renovations to the football stadium done in time for the second week of the 2020 football season. As of now, Alabama is set to open the season in Arlington, Texas, against USC. But as coronavirus cases surge across the country — and not just among construction workers at Bryant-Denny Stadium — there are no guarantees that the football season will start on time without a shift in case trends.

Story continues

Alabama is renovating Bryant-Denny Stadium. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama in May: We’ve mandated the necessary steps

The school said it had “mandated” the “necessary steps” to help prevent the spread of the virus after the first outbreak. Unfortunately, it seems those steps have not worked.

The renovation at Bryant-Denny has a price tag of over $100 million and, per Al.com, crews are working seven days a week to get the job done. Some workers are working 70 hours per week and some of those that are staying in hotels in Tuscaloosa while the work is completed are sharing rooms.

Coronavirus outbreaks at stadium construction sites have become commonplace in 2020. At least nine workers at the SoFi Stadium construction site in Los Angeles have tested positive while at least 15 people tested positive at the Allegiant Stadium site in Las Vegas.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: