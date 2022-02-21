Report: Over 150 prospects could boycott NFL Scouting Combine

Unless the NFL and the combine agree to ease those restrictions — allowing players access to their full team of coaches, trainers, ATCs et al. as in past years — many top prospects will only do medical evaluations next month in Indianapolis. https://t.co/orMpYcx3qD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 21, 2022

Earlier this week, the NFL sent a memo to prospects planning to attend this year’s NFL Scouting Combine, informing them of new rules and protocols they would need to follow for this year’s event.

In response, it appears that a large number of those top prospects might skip the event altogether.

Agents for over 150 prospects are organizing a boycott of the event, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Among the issues the agents appear to have with the new rules is the restriction of having only one “medical support person” instead of their entire team of coaches, trainers and other support personnel as they navigate one of the biggest events of the NFL draft process.

The NFLPA sent a statement of their own to agents, criticizing these new protocols, and the entire Combine at large:

The @NFLPA has sent a letter to every agent weighing in on the current plans for the NFL Scouting Combine, voicing its hope for “fair treatment.” pic.twitter.com/S5FKl8Y4Qb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 20, 2022

The NFL appears to be faced with the choice between leaning back on some of these new protocols, or having one of their premier draft events potentially missing more than half its participants.

