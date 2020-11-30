Report: “Outside chance” Daniel Jones plays this week

A report on Sunday said the initial read on Giants quarterback Daniel Jones‘ right hamstring was that he suffered a “pretty bad” injury during their win over the Bengals.

That conjured up thoughts of Jones sitting out multiple weeks, but Monday’s tests appear to have brought back some more positive news. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jones avoided a major injury.

He adds that Jones is thought to have an “outside chance” of playing against the Seahawks in Week 13. Jones is expected to test the hamstring later this week and that would likely determine whether he’s on the field in Seattle.

Colt McCoy replaced Jones in Sunday’s win and the Giants have Clayton Thorsen on the practice squad to back him up if needed.

