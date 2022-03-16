Report: OT Morgan Moses, Ravens agree to three-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly are bringing in offensive tackle Morgan Moses. The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec was the first to report the agreement on a three-year deal worth $15 million:

Moses has been one of the most durable linemen in the league. He started 16 of 17 games for the New York Jets last season after spending seven seasons as the starting right tackle for Washington. He left the season finale in January with a knee injury that did not require surgery.

Moses will fill a problem spot for the Ravens, who lacked a consistent starter at right tackle in 2021.

On Tuesday, the Ravens also shored up their defense, reportedly agreeing to terms with safety Marcus Williams.