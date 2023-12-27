Report: OT Lance Heard did not travel with LSU to ReliaQuest Bowl

LSU made its way down to Tampa on Tuesday for a New Year’s Day matchup against Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl, but it will be without a key reserve on its offensive line.

Offensive tackle Lance Heard did not make the trip, according to On3’s Shea Dixon. The reasoning behind it is unclear, especially as coach Brian Kelly said he expected everyone from the final week of the regular season to be available aside from quarterback Jayden Daniels, who opted out of the game.

A former five-star recruit from Monroe, Heard appeared in all 12 games this season, notching one start at right tackle against Army.

New: #LSU freshman OT Lance Heard did not travel with the team to the Reliaquest Bowl in Tampa, multiple sources tell The @BengalTigerOn3. Heard appeared in all 12 games for the Tigers this season, making one start. LSU faces Wisconsin on Jan. 1: https://t.co/5OmxDG5HUT pic.twitter.com/OS9JoKeV1t — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) December 27, 2023

Heard is a promising talent and was expected to compete for a starting role, so if this is a sign he intends to enter the transfer portal, it would be a major loss for LSU.

