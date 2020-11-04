Report: New Orleans Pelicans make Jrue Holiday available in trade talks, multiple contende
With a new coach in hand, the Pelicans are moving forward with their off-season plans and those plans appear to include potentially dealing their franchise star. On Wednesday morning, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Pelicans were “openly discussing” Jrue Holiday in trade talks. Charania also noted that multiple contenders were pursuing a deal. The Pelicans are in a position to compete for a playoff spot once again like last season and Holiday would be a big part of that. The main argument for not bringing back Holiday to the team is that he is on a different timeline than the rest of the roster’s core.