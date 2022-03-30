Report: New Orleans offensive tackle offered by Gators, plans visit

Caden Jones might not have expected to pick up an offer to play for Florida when Gators running backs coach Jabbar Juluke asked to call him on Tuesday night, but that’s exactly what happened, according to 247Sports.

Just a few days after getting the offer, Jones says he’s planning on visiting the Swamp on April 6. It will be his first time in Gainesville and his first time meeting Juluke despite having talked with him since Juluke was recruiting within his home state of Louisiana.

“(Juluke) was the main guy I was talking to at ULL when he was over there, so now he’s the main guy I talk to at UF,” Jones said to 247Sports. “He’s a great coach and I like him. I would say I have been talking to him since last summer. So I’ve been talking to him for about a year now.”

Jones has picked up more interest from elite programs in recent weeks. Florida State, Mississippi State and Texas A&M have all recently offered him and LSU has been involved since June. Juluke is no longer recruiting a diamond in the rough. Jones is good and word is getting out.

Story continues

Although he isn’t ranked by 247Sports, On3 ranks Jones as a four-star recruit and the No. 27 offensive tackle in the class of 2023. Florida has struggled to land four and five-star offensive linemen in recent years, so having some history with Jones could help.

Right now, the most important thing for Florida regarding Jones is to wow him when he gets to campus in a little over a week.

Related

Florida is going after this 4-star DL committed to Texas A&M Coveted TE recruit quickly sets Florida visit date after receiving offer This big-time 4-star offensive lineman sets visit in April Here's what CBS Sports thinks Florida football's biggest issue is Florida offers another 4-star quarterback in 2023 recruiting class

List

Take a look at Florida's 2023 quarterback recruiting board

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.