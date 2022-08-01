Orlando Brown will show up to Chiefs camp today, play on franchise tag

The Chiefs have their left tackle back in the fold.

Orlando Brown, who had skipped the first week of training camp in a contract dispute, will report today and play on the one-year, $16,662,000 contract that comes with the franchise tag.

That information comes from Robert Griffin III of ESPN, who was Brown’s teammate for three years in Baltimore.

Brown’s presence will be a major relief to the Chiefs, who consider him among their most important offensive players as he has the responsibility of protecting Patrick Mahomes‘ blind side. The Chiefs have said they want to lock Brown in with a long-term contract, but that’s something that will be negotiated after the season. For 2022, he’s set to report to work on a one-year deal.

