Report: Orioles trade Miguel Castro to Mets, acquire LHP Kevin Smith

The Orioles reportedly beat the trade deadline buzzer with the acquisition of left-handed pitching prospect Kevin Smith from the New York Mets. In return, the Orioles traded away relief pitcher Miguel Castro. The Orioles will also receive a Player To Be Named Later, or cash in the deal.

Smith, according to MLB.com's prospect rankings, was the Mets' 12th ranked prospect in the system. A 6-foot-5 left-hander, he attended the University of Georgia and was a 7th round draft choice in 2018. He reached Double-A last season where he threw in six games (all starts), posting a 3.45 ERA with a 1.277 WHIP in 31 ⅓ innings pitched.

Smith was strong against left-handed batters in 2019 and only allowed a .207 average with a .271 on-base percentage against him. He struck out 28 batters and walked just 15 in Double-A. In high-A ball, he started 17 games and threw 85 ⅔ innings. He struck out 102 batters and walked just 24.

In return, Castro was sent to the Mets after four-plus seasons as an Oriole. In 2018 and 2019 he was relied upon heavily, appearing in 63 and 65 games, respectively.

In 16 appearances in 2020, Castro posted a 4.02 ERA in 15 ⅔ innings pitched. He struck out 24 batters and walked only five, with 17 hits allowed. Castro is arbitration eligible in 2021 and is eligible for free agency in 2023.

The move was the last, and only, move the Orioles made on trade deadline day. The team traded pitchers Mychal Givens and Tommy Milone on Sunday.

