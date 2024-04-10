Report: Orioles to call up top-ranked prospect Jackson Holliday

Jackson Holliday is being called up.

The Baltimore Orioles made the decision to call up the infielder on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, after his strong start to the season with their Triple-A affiliate. Holliday, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, is the top-ranked prospect in baseball.

Holliday, who spent last season progressing through the Orioles’ minor league clubs, had a great spring training with the Orioles this year. He then returned to the Norfolk Tides to start the season. In 10 games with the Tides, Holliday hit .333/.482/.595 and recorded nine RBI and two home runs.

Jackson Holliday, who was the top pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, is expected to join the Orioles on Wednesday. (George Kubas/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

"He's very, very close," Orioles general manager Mike Elias said of Holliday before the season started, via ESPN. "He's very ahead of schedule. He's done remarkably well. We couldn't be more excited about his future. But you're talking about the development of a player who has the opportunity to be one of the better, if not best, players in the league."

It’s unclear where the 20-year-old, who is the son of longtime MLB outfielder Matt Holliday, will fit in with the Orioles. He was drafted as a shortstop out of Stillwater High School in Oklahoma, but he has played second base this season in Norfolk.

Holliday is expected to join the Orioles on Wednesday in Boston. They kicked off a three-game series at Fenway Park with a 7-1 win on Tuesday. The Orioles, who won more than 100 games last season for the first time since 1980, enter Wednesday’s game with a 6-4 record.