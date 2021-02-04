Report: Orioles sign pitcher Felix Hernandez to one-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Orioles’ starting rotation may have gotten a King-sized boost Wednesday night, as Felix Hernandez agreed to a one-year minor league deal with the club worth up to $1 million, according to multiple reports.

Jon Heyman was the first to report the news.

Sources: Felix Hernandez is signing with Baltimore. Minor league deal.

1,000,000 #King — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 4, 2021

Hernandez is a six-time All-Star and won the American League Cy Young Award in 2010. He’s the second minor league free agent signing this week, as the Orioles added Wade LeBlanc the same day as their trade of Alex Cobb.

Hernandez, 34, left the Mariners in 2020 after a 15-year stint in Seattle and signed with the Braves, but he opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns. He never pitched in Atlanta during a regular season game.

The Orioles, with Keegan Akin, Bruce Zimmerman and Dean Kremer all competing for starting spots behind John Means, now have a few veterans to add into the mix before Opening Day. Hernandez certainly carries the most notable name and presence of any of the potential starters.

Hernandez has pitched 419 games in his career, with 418 starts, and has a career ERA of 3.42. He’s posted a 162-game average of 205 strikeouts per season and has pitched in double-digit games for the entirety of his career.

It’s unclear what the Orioles’ rotation will look like come April, but if King Felix is one of the five, it will certainly be a lot more fun.