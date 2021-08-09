Report: Orioles set to promote Adley Rutschman to Triple-A

Report: O's promoting Adley Rutschman to Triple A originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Baltimore Orioles find themselves at the bottom of the AL East, and over these next two months of the 2021 MLB season, the team will begin having an eye towards 2022 and young players they can count on for next year.

Arguably the crown jewel of the Orioles farm system, which is ranked fifth by MLB.com at the start of the 2021 season, is catcher Adley Rutschman, who was recently named the top prospect in baseball. He is going to be one step closer to the show as the team is calling up the 23-year-old to Triple-A Norfolk according to a report from MASN's Roch Kubatko.

According to the report, his final game with the Bowie Baysox was Sunday.

Rutschman was drafted first overall in 2019, where he had stints in rookie ball, and the Orioles Single-A teams Aberdeen IronBirds and Delmarva Shorebirds.

The catcher has spent this season with Double-A affiliate the Bowie Baysox, where is batting .277 with 18 home runs and 55 RBI in 77 games.