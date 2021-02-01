Report: Orioles in discussion to trade SP Alex Cobb to Angels

Report: Orioles in discussion to trade Alex Cobb to Angels originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Baltimore Orioles are in the process of trading starting pitcher Alex Cobb to the Los Angeles Angels, The Athletic's Dan Connolly reported.

Breaking: Sources are telling me and @Ken_Rosenthal that the @Orioles are trading RHP Alex Cobb to the @Angels Not all details have been worked out yet. Cobb is on the last year of his deal -- owed $15 million. — Dan Connolly (@danconnolly2016) February 1, 2021

MLB reporter Mark Feinsand reported that the two teams are in trade talks, but a deal isn't done just yet.

The Angels and Orioles are indeed in talks about a trade that would send Alex Cobb out west, but according to a source, there’s “a lot left that needs to happen” before a deal gets done. @Ken_Rosenthal & @danconnolly2016 were on it. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 1, 2021

Cobb, 33, enters the 2021 season on the last year of a four-year, $57 million deal he signed with the Orioles prior to the 2018 season. The right-hander is owed $15 million this season.

A 2006 draft pick of the Tampa Bay Rays, Cobb had a few solid seasons early in his career after reaching the majors in 2011. However, after coming to Baltimore in 2018, he's been unable to consistently shine on the mound.

Cobb went 5-15 with a 4.90 ERA in 2018, followed by a 2019 season in which he only made three starts due to injuries. During the shortened 2020 season, Cobb was 2-5 with a 4.30 ERA.

Wins are not the best stat to define a pitcher, considering Baltimore struggled to win many games during this time, and Cobb did have a 1.0 WAR in 2018 and 1.2 WAR in 2020. Still, he's a name that appeared in trade talks over the last season or so as Baltimore looked to move on from the veteran during the rebuild.

The Angels are now reportedly working to add another capable arm to a starting rotation that has numerous options for the upcoming season as Joe Maddon and company try to take advantage of having Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon and Shohei Ohtani on their roster.

Angels’ rotation options, if deal is completed, will include Cobb, Bundy, Heaney, Ohtani, Quintana, Canning, Barria… https://t.co/wGVBdb9LVA — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 1, 2021

As for Baltimore, Cobb's potential departure will add another variable to a rotation that isn't locked up as Spring Training approaches. Cobb was viewed as the only lock besides John Means, with Keegan Akin and Dean Kremer vying for spots as well.