Report: Oregon's additional Pac-12 football opponent revealed

With the Pac-12 announcing all fall sports will only play other conference opponents, each football team is expected to add games that were previously not scheduled.

Oregon's additional opponent sets up a rematch of the 2019 Pac-12 Championship as they will travel to take on the Utah Utes on September 12, 2020, per Steve Bartle of 247Sports.

The Ducks were previously scheduled to play Ohio State at Autzen Stadium that day.

Last year, Oregon ruined Utah's hope of making the first college football playoff in program history by running all over the nation's best rushing defense en route to a 37-15 victory.

While there's some speculation that the teams would play all eleven conference opponents in a Round Robin schedule, as of now only Utah has been reported to be added to the Ducks' schedule.

If the season remains at ten games, then adding Utah to the schedule makes the Chip Kelly-coached UCLA Bruins the only Pac-12 opponent that will not be on Oregon's schedule, barring the two teams meeting in the 2020 Pac-12 Championship.

Oregon was scheduled to kick off the 2020 college football season in Boulder against the Colorado Buffaloes on September 26, but now it looks like they'll open the season in Utah instead.

