Report: Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith is top target for Michigan State football job

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

According to Nicole Auberbach of The Athletic, Michigan State football is zeroing in on their top target for their head coaching vacancy.

According to Auerbach, who shared the report on national television before the Spartans’ match-up against Penn State, the Spartans have identified Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith as their leading candidate for the job.

While nothing is final yet, and Smith still has another job to do tonight against Oregon, it seems like things are trending towards an announcement in the coming days.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire