Report: Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith is top target for Michigan State football job

According to Nicole Auberbach of The Athletic, Michigan State football is zeroing in on their top target for their head coaching vacancy.

According to Auerbach, who shared the report on national television before the Spartans’ match-up against Penn State, the Spartans have identified Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith as their leading candidate for the job.

As I just reported on @NBCSports, Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith has emerged as the top target for the Michigan State vacancy, multiple sources say. Nothing is finalized yet, but the search is in its final stages and should be done by the end of this weekend. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 25, 2023

While nothing is final yet, and Smith still has another job to do tonight against Oregon, it seems like things are trending towards an announcement in the coming days.

