The Oregon State Beavers just got Dam more explosive in the backfield. 3-star ATH Isaiah Newell from Walnut Creek, California commits to Jonathan Smith and the Beavers as apart of the 2020 class.

RIP DAD, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!

🚨COMMITTED🚨

GO BEAVS🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/rnDea1Vagv



— Isaiah Newell (@IsaiahNewell0) August 15, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

DAM Right 🔶⬛️ — Jonathan Smith (@Coach_Smith) August 15, 2019

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound big bodied Newell chose Oregon State over offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon, USC and Utah among others.

During his junior season at Las Lomas High School, Newell rushed for 2,166 yards and 32 touchdowns.

BEAVER NATION!!!! WHAT IT DO BABBBYYYYYYY!!!!!! (Peep my bio 🤗) GO BEAVS🧡🖤 — Isaiah Newell (@IsaiahNewell0) August 15, 2019

How he will fit in Smith's system:

Running back, slot receiver, you name it… Newell is can do it. He's got the size to run between the tackles, not get jammed at the line by an opposing linebacker, but also the quickness and versatility to explode out of the backfield. As a running back, he will be behind Jermar Jefferson, the reigning Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and Freshman All-American, but as he said in an interview, "Iron sharpens iron."

Story continues

REPORT: Oregon State football lands 3-star ATH Isaiah Newell originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest