Report: Oregon OL coach Adrian Klemm to interview for OC job with New England Patriots

One of the biggest worries that Oregon Duck football fans have had over the past year is the prospect of losing offensive line coach Adrian Klemm to another school in college football.

Now a bigger worry might have popped up.

According to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the New England Patriots are interviewing Klemm as part of their search for a new offensive coordinator. Klemm was an offensive lineman for the Patriots from 2000-2004, winning three super bowls in his NFL career.

The Patriots are interviewing Adrian Klemm as part of their offensive coordinator search. Klemm, the first-ever draft pick of Bill Belichick’s Patriots regime, currently serves as associate head coach/run-game coordinator/o-line coach at Oregon. Former Steelers OL coach. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 18, 2023

Klemm has also spent time coaching at UCLA, as well as with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL.

It’s hard to argue against the idea that Klemm was one of the most impactful hires that Dan Lanning made when coming to Eugene. Klemm led one of the best offensive line groups in the nation last year in Eugene, and has been invaluable on the recruiting trail this year as well.

