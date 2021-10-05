Report: Oregon OC Joe Moorhead hospitalized after undergoing surgery before Ducks' loss to Stanford

Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead missed the Ducks’ overtime loss to Stanford on Saturday after needing to undergo emergency surgery, according to The Oregonian’s John Canzano.

Moorhead is still in a Bay Area hospital recovering, per the report.

Moorhead traveled with then-No. 3 Oregon to Stanford ahead of Saturday’s game, but didn’t actually attend the game, head coach Mario Cristobal said after.

“Joe Moorhead is dealing with a non-COVID related illness that happened really early this morning,” Cristobal said, via 247 Sports .

It’s unclear specifically what illness Moorhead is recovering from, or what surgery he underwent.

Moorhead, 47, is in his second season with the Ducks. He spent two seasons as Mississippi State’s head coach from 2018-2019, though he went just 14-12 and lost two bowl games and was fired after his second season.

Stanford knocked off Oregon in overtime after Tanner McKee found Josh Humphreys for a 14-yard touchdown. The Cardinal scored a touchdown on the final play of regulation to force overtime, too, after Oregon took a seven-point lead midway through the period.

It’s unknown when Moorhead will be able to rejoin the team. The Ducks have this week off, and will next host Cal on Oct. 15.