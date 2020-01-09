Report: Oregon OC hire imminent, a look at potential candidates

It feels like we're going to get the news of Oregon's new offensive coordinator at any moment.

In a recent report from FootballScoop, the final grains of the sand in the hourglass are trickling through, and Oregon has zeroed in on their man.

At this time, sources tell FootballScoop a hire is likely in the next 24 – 48 hours. The leading candidates, sources tell FootballScoop, include Will Hall, Joe Moorhead and Jedd Fisch.

The report adds that LSU offensive analyst Jorge Munoz interviewed this past Monday and "made a strong impression, as well."

Moorhead might not have been on Cristobal's short-list to begin with, but that's because he's new to the open market, having been let for by Mississippi State earlier this week after two seasons. As coach of the Bulldogs, Moorhead went 14-12 overall and 7-9 record in SEC games. His eight wins in 2018 tied the program record for most wins ever by a first-year head coach.

The offense in his two seasons at MSU don't necessarily jump off the page. They ranked No. 112 nationally in passing offense in 2018 and No. 110 this past season and did not exceed 240 passing yards in any single game this season. MSU finished 12th out of 14 teams in the SEC in passing offense.

On Monday, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported a list of the potential candidates to watch:

Hearing Los Angeles Rams senior offensive assistant Jedd Fisch is a name to watch in the #Oregon offensive coordinator search. Former OC at UCLA, Miami, Minnesota, QBs coach at Michigan. #Tulane OC Will Hall also being considered at Oregon. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 6, 2020

JEDD FISCH

With the L.A. Rams (2018-present): According to the team's website, the Rams finished the 2018 campaign ranked second in the NFL in points per game (32.9) and scrimmage yards per game (435.1) while posting the most total first downs in the league (399) lifting the team to a 13-3 record and an appearance in Super Bowl LIII. With the help of Fisch, the Rams' passing attack finished among the top-10 in passing yards per attempt (8.33, 4th), passing yards per game (295.6, 5th) and touchdowns (32, tied for 8th). Third-year QB Jared Goff set career-bests across the stat sheet, amassing 4,688 passing yards, the second-best single-season output in Rams history.

With the UCLA Bruins (2017): Fisch took over as interim head coach after UCLA fired then head coach Jim Mora. Fisch was in his first season with the Bruins as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. That season, UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen was the conference's second-leading passer (3,756 yards) behind USC's Sam Darnold (4,143 yards).

With the Michigan Wolverines (2014-2016): According to Michigan Athletics: Under Fisch's guidance in 2015, quarterback Jake Rudock became the second quarterback in school history to pass for 3,000 yards (3,017) and Jake Butt, Jehu Chesson and Amara Darboh became the first trio of receivers in school history to eclipse the 50-reception and 500-yard receiving mark in a season.

Fisch also spent time with the University of Miami, University of Minnesota and Florida early in his collegiate coaching career.

WILL HALL

With Tulane (2019-present): According to Tulane Athletics, Hall joins the Green Wave coaching staff after he spent the 2018 campaign as the Associate Head Coach/Tight Ends Coach at the University of Memphis where he helped guide the Tigers to the American Athletic Conference Championship game for the second straight season and helped the Tigers to their fifth straight bowl appearance.

With Memphis (2018-2019): During his lone season at Memphis, Hall helped guide the Tigers to a school record with 42 rushing touchdowns during the regular season. In addition, Memphis finished the regular season with 3,311 rushing yards, setting a new school record. Memphis' offense ranked in the nation's top 10 in rushing (No. 5, 275.9), scoring offense (No. 6, 43.8) and total offense (No. 6, 530.3) under Hall's assistance. In addition, Hall helped four Memphis offensive players earn All-AAC honors.

Before Memphis, Hall was the offensive coordinator at Louisiana-Lafayette after spending time in division II football.

JORGE MUNOZ

LSU held the nation's best offense this past season with 564.2 yards-per-game en route to 48.9 points-per-game. Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow just completed arguably the greatest season ever by a quarterback at the college level, and Munoz can, at the very least, take some credit for LSU's accomplishments. His 55 touchdown passes are three shy of the NCAA record set by Hawaii's Colt Brennan with one game to go, and his 77 percent completion percentage is on pace to break the all-time record for a single season. He's also not getting that percentage by dumping the ball off but rather pushing it downfield with 22 touchdown passes that traveled over 18 air yards.

During his ten years at Louisiana-Lafayette, Munoz started as a passing game coordinator who installed an offense that set school records for total offense (5,390 yards) and touchdowns (54). He also later became wide receivers coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for a season, before going back to wide receivers coach for his final season there. Following the firing of head coach Mark Hudspeth, Munoz became an analyst for LSU.

Oregon Coach Mario Cristobal has stated his criteria in what he's looking for in his next offensive coordinator:

You want a guy that understands everybody's assignment, what to do, how they do it, why they do it that way because at the end of the day he does have to install and he does have to get in front of everybody and do everything and make corrections and adjustments if they're not done exactly right. Precision is important. -- Cristobal

Cristobal said late last week there's a short list he's working on and that he was on the road working on said list. Filling Oregon's OC position will be top priority for Cristobal in the coming weeks, days, minutes... and Ducks fans eagerly await the news.

