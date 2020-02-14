Fresh off a Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl victory this season, the Oregon football program is reportedly looking to lock up head coach Mario Cristobal in Eugene for years to come.

According to John Canzano of The Oregonian, "discussions are ongoing" on a long-term contract extension between Cristobal and Oregon. Canzano cites a University of Oregon source.

Per USA Today, Cristobal's salary is listed at $2.6 million in 2019, 56th overalll in the country.

These talks are no surprise to the Ducks community, who have seen the impact Cristobal has had on the program since his arrival in January 2017, as a member of Willie Taggert's coaching staff. Following Taggert's departure to Florida State in Dec. 2017, Cristobal took helm of the program, leading the Ducks to a 9-win season in 2018 and a Redbox Bowl victory over Michigan State.

In his second year, Cristobal received Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors after Oregon went 12-2 overall, winning the Pac-12 North, beating Utah in the championship game and securing a victory over Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl.

None of these successes even account for his accomplishments on the recruiting trail. For the second time in program history, the Oregon football program signed the No. 1 recruiting class in the Pac-12, which included five-star linebackers like Noah Sewelll and Justin Flowe.

Mario Cristobal deserves a victory lap for his work at Oregon, hopefully the school feels the same and rewards him with a contract extension that makes since for the future of the program and Cristobal's continued success.

REPORT: Oregon, Mario Cristobal working on contract extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest