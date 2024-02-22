Report: Oregon to hire Darren Uscher back from UCLA in personnel and recruiting role

College sports are starting to look more and more like professional sports every year.

Just a month ago, Darren Uscher left Oregon to become the general manager of the UCLA football program.

He’s back.

According to 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Uscher is returning to Eugene as a member of the personnel and recruiting department after a lot of change for the Bruins over the last 30 days. Former head coach Chip Kelly recently announced that he was leaving to become the new offensive coordinator for the Ohio State Buckeyes, leaving UCLA to hire DeShaun Foster as the new coach.

Uscher decided the grass was greener in Eugene.

Oregon is expected to add UCLA general manager Darren Uscher in a personnel and recruiting role, sources tell @247sports. Uscher, who worked at Oregon before heading to UCLA, was previously a lead recruiting figure at Auburn and Boise State.https://t.co/dJORJ80Uo5 pic.twitter.com/MWWkze3yL2 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 22, 2024

Ever since Dan Lanning took over the Duck program, building a front office has been a priority and so far, no one can argue with the results on and off the field. With Marshall Malchow leading things as the Chief of Staff, the off-field produce is just as strong as the on-field produce for Oregon, and adding Uscher back to the mix doesn’t change that.

