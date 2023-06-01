Report: Oregon to face Georgia in Las Vegas doubleheader with USC

According to Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today, the Oregon men’s basketball team will open the 2023-24 season in style.

As part of a doubleheader where USC will face Kansas State, the Ducks will play Georgia in Las Vegas. This will be the first college game for a few marquee players looking to make an impact on the next level.

The most notable name is USC’s Bronny James, who will mostly be a one-and-done before going on to the NBA. But Oregon also has a couple of freshmen who will most likely be on national television for the first time with their new team in point guard Jackson Shelstad and Mookie Cook.

Playing Georgia right away will also be a bit strange for transfer guard Kario Oquendo, who played for the Bulldogs for two seasons and led UGA in scoring in 2021-22 with just over 15 points a game.

There has not been a formal announcement for this marquee event, but no doubt either ESPN or Fox will want to broadcast this doubleheader in Sin City.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire