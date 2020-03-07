Report: Oregon Ducks and WR coach Jovon Bouknight "are expected to part ways"

There's some more changes coming to Mario Cristobal's coaching staff.

According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, the Oregon Ducks and wide receiver coach Jovon Bouknight "are expected to part ways".

SOURCE: #Oregon and WR coach Jovon Bouknight are expected to part ways. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) March 7, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The report comes just two days after the beginning of spring football practice for the reigning Rose Bowl Champion and Pac-12 Champion Oregon Ducks.

Bouknight, a former receiving standout at Wyoming, was hired by Mario Cristobal last offseason to replace Michael Johnson. He spent ten years as the wide receiver coach at Utah State before heading to Texas Tech for a season. He had primarily coached receivers, but at one point held passing game coordinator and co-offensive coordinator titles.

Following the firing of Kliff Kingsbury in Lubbock, Bouknight headed to Eugene to join Cristobal's staff. He inherited a receivers group that dropped a nation-leading 52 passes in 2018. Therefore, improving in that area became a point of emphasis as Juwan Johnson spoke about last offseason heading into the 2019 campaign: "There has definitely been a change in dropped passes. The difference is that now the guys have confidence. (Coach Bouknight) is all about the details, his middle name is details."

Despite progress in 2019, Cristobal told reporters following the first spring practice of 2020 that the Ducks still needed to improve their catching.

The way we throw and catch, particularly on third-down, has got to improve. -Mario Cristobal

Report: Oregon Ducks and WR coachJovon Bouknight "are expected to part ways" originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest