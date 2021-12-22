Report: Oregon Ducks targeting Pittsburgh Steelers’ O-line coach Adrian Klemm

Sources: #Oregon is targeting #Steelers offensive line coach Adrian Klemm for the same role under new coach Dan Lanning. The Steelers still have at least 3 games left, so no deal is set yet. Klemm has been with Steelers since 2019. He last coached in college with #UCLA in 2016. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 22, 2021

Oregon Ducks new head coach Dan Lanning continues to try and fill out his coaching staff in his first few weeks in the position, and this time, he has eyes set towards the professional ranks to get it done.

According to a new report from ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Lanning and the Ducks are targeting Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Adrian Klemm to come to Eugene and fulfill the same role with Oregon.

Klemm is a former offensive lineman himself, where he won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. He also has a lengthy list of experience as a coach, starting at SMU where he worked his way up from a graduate assistant into the O-line coach and run-game/recruiting coordinator. Klemm also coached at UCLA, where he served as the associate head coach and offensive line coach.

For the past three years, Klemm has been on staff with the Steelers.

Rittenberg notes that since the NFL season is yet to end, no deal with Klemm has been officially completed, but he is one of the targets for the Ducks. We will see over the coming weeks if this comes to fruition for Dan Lanning and his new team.

