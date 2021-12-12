Report: Oregon Ducks targeting Florida State OC Kenny Dillingham as new coordinator

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Neel
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Oregon Ducks hired a new head coach on Saturday afternoon, and now it appears that they have a new offensive coordinator in mind to go along with him.

According to a report from Bruce Feldman, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning is targeting Florida State offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham to join the Ducks as the new OC.

Both Lanning and Dillingham coached together with the Memphis Grizzlies a few years back.

With the hiring of Lanning, the Ducks made it clear that they are prioritizing defense and recruiting, of which the former Georgia DC is among the best in the nation at. But they need a strong OC who can keep the offense at a championship-caliber.

Now we have a potential name that fits that billing.

List

Oregon offensive coordinator wish-list 1.0: Giving Dan Lanning the right play-caller

Recommended Stories