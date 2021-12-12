Report: Oregon Ducks targeting Florida State OC Kenny Dillingham as new coordinator

SOURCES: New Oregon head coach Dan Lanning is targeting FSU OC Kenny Dillingham to join him with the Ducks as the offensive coordinator. They coached together on the Memphis staff a few years back. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 12, 2021

The Oregon Ducks hired a new head coach on Saturday afternoon, and now it appears that they have a new offensive coordinator in mind to go along with him.

According to a report from Bruce Feldman, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning is targeting Florida State offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham to join the Ducks as the new OC.

Both Lanning and Dillingham coached together with the Memphis Grizzlies a few years back.

With the hiring of Lanning, the Ducks made it clear that they are prioritizing defense and recruiting, of which the former Georgia DC is among the best in the nation at. But they need a strong OC who can keep the offense at a championship-caliber.

Now we have a potential name that fits that billing.

