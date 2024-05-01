Report: Oregon Ducks still in the mix for Michigan State DL Derrick Harmon

We knew that in the spring transfer portal window, Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks would be very particular about who they would attempt to add to the roster after getting one of the more impressive portal hauls in the nation earlier this offseason.

While it seems like all signs point towards Alabama safety transfer Peyton Woodyard ending up in Eugene, we are also now learning that the Ducks are very much in the mix for Michigan State defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, as well.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, teams like Colorado and USC have emerged as leading candidates to land Harmon, who was an All-Big Ten player with 40 tackles and 3.5 TFL last year, but the Ducks are still pushing hard to land him as well.

Oregon is very much in the mix, too. https://t.co/dl9Tu0spCR — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) May 1, 2024

Harmon entered the transfer portal in the winter, and the Ducks tried hard to bring him to Eugene, hosting him for a visit in mid-December. Ultimately, Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith convinced Harmon to stick around for the offseason, but now that Harmon’s back in the portal, the Ducks have a second chance to make the addition.

We will watch over the next couple of weeks and see how Oregon can fair in his recruitment.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire