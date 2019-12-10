Report: Oregon Ducks OC Marcus Arroyo to become head coach at UNLV

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports, Oregon offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo has agreed to become the new head coach at UNLV.

Source: Oregon OC Marcus Arroyo will be the next head coach at UNLV — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 11, 2019





Scroll to continue with content Ad

The contract terms are not immediately known. Arroyo's salary while coaching in Eugene was $825,000. Oregon is not owed a buyout.

At this time, it's unclear if the Ducks will hire outside the program to replace Arroyo or promote from within. Running backs coach Jim Mastro was considered for Cal Poly's head coaching position before Cal offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin accepted the position. Perhaps, he lost interest after sensing a promotion may be near in Eugene.

As for the Rebels, getting a new head coach in place was a priority given the early signing period for the 2020 recruiting class occurs over December 18th through the 20th. UNLV fired Tony Sanchez after he went 19-40 in five seasons as Rebels head coach. The university also recently opened up a $35 million football facility to help with recruiting and results on the field.

Arroyo should help greatly in that regard. He's always been known as an ace recruiter helping the Ducks land the best two classes in school history in his two seasons as offensive coordinator under Mario Cristobal. The new Rebels head coach recently described the Ducks' recruiting approach as recruiting like "monsters", and he'll bring that mentality to Las Vegas.

Story continues

Arroyo's offense averaged 35.2 points per game, second only in the conference to the Washington State Cougars. It also averaged 450 yards of total offense per game, good for third in the conference behind WSU and USC.

Arroyo served as the quarterbacks coach as well. He helped future first-round-pick Herbert have his most successful season of his collegetic career finishing with 3,333 yards passing with 32 touchdowns and only five interceptions.

Arroyo became a controversial figure among Ducks fans this season with some accusing his playcalling lacking creativity, especially following the Arizona State and Oregon State games. However, his offense ranked near the top in many categories in the Pac-12 and his offense scored 34 or more points eight times this season. Including, putting up 37 points against then-No. 5 Utah in the Pac-12 championship game.

What do you think Ducks fans? Are you excited for a new offensive mind to take over play calling? Or are you worried?

Report: Oregon Ducks OC Marcus Arroyo to become head coach at UNLV originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest