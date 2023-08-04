Report: Oregon Ducks to leave Pac-12, join Big Ten Conference

Over a century ago in 1915, the University of Oregon was one of the charter members of a new college athletic conference called the Pacific Coast Conference, joining forces with the University of California, the University of Washington, and Oregon State University.

108 years later, the Ducks are reportedly leaving that conference and heading for greener pastures.

Per multiple reports, Oregon is expected to formally accept an invitation to the Big Ten Conference, following in the footsteps of both the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins, who blazed the path from the West Coast to the Midwest over a year ago.

The Big Ten is expected to hold a vote this afternoon to agree on extending an invite to the Pac-12 schools, but that is expected to be a unanimous approval, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Oregon’s move to the Big Ten was thrown into doubt early on Friday morning, with multiple reports showing that talks “lost momentum” overnight and that Pac-12 presidents were expected to meet with intentions of signing the Grant of Rights. However, the meeting concluded without a consensus agreement, leaving the door open for the Ducks and Washington Huskies to continue with their Big Ten conversations.

With the addition of Oregon and Washington, the Big Ten now stands with 18 teams in the conference. There is the potential that the conference further expands to 20 teams in the future, but nothing is likely at this point, per multiple reports.

Oregon’s eventual departure from the Pac-12 initially started a year ago with the move made by the Trojans, but more recently it was the defection of both the Colorado Buffaloes and Arizona Wildcats that got the ball rolling with more steam. Both Colorado and Arizona left the Pac-12 for spots in the Big 12 Conference, which further weakened the Pac-12 and made it so that a move to safer waters was pertinent for the Ducks.

The move was also aided by a lack of confidence in the media revenue deal that Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff brought forth.

After almost a year of negotiating with TV partners, Kliavkoff presented a deal to conference presidents earlier this week that was seen as less than stellar. Per multiple reports, the deal was based primarily on streaming with Apple TV, worth an estimated $24 million per year for each remaining school in the conference. The reported deal was to be based on a subscription model to reach the higher end of the revenue projections.

With a lack of confidence in the financials being offered in the Pac-12, it makes sense that Oregon would jump to the Big Ten. The conference currently owns the richest TV revenue deal in the nation — an estimated $8 billion deal with NBC, CBS, and FOX that lasts through the 2029-2030 season.

Part of the agreement for Oregon to join the conference is that they would only get a fractional share of that revenue in the early years, working towards a full share at the end of the contract. Still, the Associated Press reports that the Ducks would be getting between $30-35 million per year in revenue as part of this deal.

Now with Oregon, USC, and UCLA — three of the biggest brands in the conference — leaving the Pac-12 over the last year, and Washington likely not far behind, the most pertinent question is about where the “Conference of Champions” goes from here.

The most likely scenario is that the remaining Four Corner schools — Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah — all follow Colorado to the Big 12. This would leave a group of four core schools — Oregon State, Washington State, Stanford, and Cal — remaining in the Pac-12 with nowhere to go. They have a few options, such as merging with the Mountain West Conference or inviting other Group of Five schools to join what would be a new-look Pac-12. However, it’s clear that nothing they do would be able to replace the level of relevancy or notoriety that they have held for over a century.

The landscape of college football forever shifted with Oregon’s move to the Big Ten, for good or for bad.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire