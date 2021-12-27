Report: Oregon Ducks to hire Jaguars DL coach Tosh Lupoi as co-defensive coordinator

Tosh Lupoi, who is currently the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defensive line coach, is expected to be hired as Oregon’s defensive coordinator at the conclusion of the Jaguars’ season, sources tell @on3sports. Worked with Dan Lanning at Alabama in 2015.https://t.co/P5cgphUPHE — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 27, 2021

The Oregon Ducks have reportedly made another addition to their coaching staff under Dan Lanning, this time making a reach to the NFL ranks to bring Jacksonville Jaguars defensive line coach Tosh Lupoi to Eugene as the new co-defensive coordinator.

Lupoi spent that last year under recently fired Jaguars coach Urban Meyer but has also spent time as a DL coach for the Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns. Before making the leap to the NFL ranks, Lupoi coached under Nick Saban at Alabama, where he was named the defensive coordinator in 2018. During his time with the Crimson Tide, Alabama made it to 5 College Football Playoffs and won the national championship twice.

During Lupoi’s time as coordinator, Alabama led the nation in scoring defense in 2016 (13.0 ppg) and 2017 (11.9). The school also finished second in the nation in total defense in 2016 (260.4 ypg) and 2017 (261.8 ypg).

Lupoi started his coaching career back in 2008 with the Cal Golden Bears, his alma mater. During his time there, he picked up a reputation as an elite recruiter and developed a number of ties on the west coast.

