REPORT: Oregon Ducks freshman Justin Flowe is out for the remainder of the season

The Oregon Ducks might not see their promising five-star recruit for the remainder of the season.

Freshman linebacker Justin Flowe posted a picture on Instagram of a tweet that said he has suffered a torn meniscus and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Prayers for my boy @justin_flowe 🙏🏽 torn meniscus will have him out for the rest of the season. Surgery tomorrow and from there we’re back to work!! Minor setback for a major comeback. #scoducks 🦆 — Coach Fly (@Therealsoopafly) November 17, 2020

The Ducks recruited the 6'2", 246-pound linebacker from Upland, CA. As a five-star linebacker, the Ducks are expecting Flowe to have a promising career in Eugene, Oregon.

Flowe recorded his first tackle in an Oregon uniform in week one against the Stanford Cardinal, but has seen a majority of playing time on special teams. He was listed as the No. 2 WILL linebacker backing up junior Isaac Slade-Matautia.

Last Sunday, Flowe did not make the trip up to Pullman, WA last Saturday as he posted on his IG story that he was injured.

The Ducks have officially announced that he will miss the reminder of the season.