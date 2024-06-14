Report: Oregon basketball adds Georgetown center Supreme Cook

Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team don’t waste time.

A day after losing N’Faly Dante after his waiver to continue his college career was denied, the Ducks adds former Georgetown Hoya forward/center Supreme Cook.

The 6-foot-9 graduate senior adds depth and size to what is already a very talented roster throughout.

At Georgetown, where he played just one season, Cook averaged 10.5 points and eight rebounds a game for a Hoya team that went just 9-23 overall and 2-18 in Big East action.

In the previous seasons at Fairfield, Cook averaged 10 points and 7.5 boards a game. For his last season for the Stags, Cook averaged 13.1 points a game and 8.5 rebounds.

