Report: Oregon’s 5-star OT Kelvin Banks skipped Texas A&M trip, could still visit Texas

A week ago, there were a lot of concerns when it came to the Oregon Ducks recruiting trail, especially after a pair of blue-chip wide receivers announced that they were de-committing from the Ducks and choosing new schools to sign with.

On top of that, there was news that Oregon’s 5-star OT commit Kelvin Banks was taking an official visit to Texas A&M, despite remaining solid in his commitment to the Ducks.

The Oregonian’s Andrew Nemec reports on Wednesday that Banks didn’t end up taking that trip to College Station, which is a nice little win for some understandably troubled Duck fans.

As it turns out, Oregon five-star offensive line pledge Kelvin Banks not only didn’t visit Texas A&M last weekend as planned, he also isn’t sure if he’ll ever take a trip there. “I didn’t make it,” he told me Tuesday evening. “That’s probably done.” The Ducks aren’t entirely out of the woods yet, though, as Banks still may visit Texas.

“I might go to Texas, but not for sure yet,” he said.

Oregon fans have the right to be a little bit gun-shy after the loss of both 4-star WR Isaiah Santegna and 4-star WR Nicholas Anderson, but it feels like Banks is pretty solid in the camp of the Ducks. The loss of those two receivers may not end up being a death sentence in the end, either, with Oregon looking more and more likely to sign a pair of blue-chip WRs in the coming months, with Portland 4-star Darrius Clemons leaning heavily towards the Ducks, and 5-star WR Kevin Coleman making a visit to Eugene this weekend and reportedly calling Oregon his “dream school.”

A lot can change on a daily basis in the recruiting world, so none of this is a sure thing, but the mood seems to be leveling out for the Ducks after a tough past week on the recruiting trail.

